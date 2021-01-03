Family of 12 has highest combined age at over 1,042 years!Sunday, January 03, 2021
|
The D’Cruz family has a collective age of 1,042
years and 315 days, making it the oldest, according to the Guinness World
Records.
The family of 12 siblings, with the oldest at 97 and the youngest at 75, saw its record confirmed by the organisation on December 15.
Their names and birth dates are as follows: Doreen (September 3, 1923), Patrick (September 30, 1925), Genevieve (July 4, 1927), Joyce (March 2, 1929), Ronnie (August 24, 1930), Beryl (August 26, 1932), Joe (June 1, 1934), Francesca (September 17, 1936), Althea (July 27, 1938), Teresa (June 9, 1940), Rosemarie (March 30, 1943), and Eugenia (October 24, 1945).
The siblings, who all share the same parents, were born in Pakistan but have now migrated to all over the including Canada, London, Switzerland, and the US.
“Though they do not live in the same place, the D’Cruz’s say they are a close family who count achieving the Guinness World Records title as one of the great highlights of their lives,” said a statement from Guinness.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy