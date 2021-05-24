Fantasia gives birth to a baby girl

R&B singer, Fantasia has given birth to a baby girl.

She shared the awesome news on her Instagram account and revealed that her daughter, who is named Keziah London Taylor, was born on Sunday (May 23).

“The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance,” Fantasia captioned a beautiful photo of her standing in front of an elephant.

She continued; “Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world. We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself. Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!”.

This is the Summertime singer’s first child with husband, Kendall Taylor.

Fantasia is mother to 20-year-old Zion Quari Barrino who she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Brandel Shouse. While her husband also has a son from a previous relationship.