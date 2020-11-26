Fantasia is gonna be a mommy again: Singer expecting child with husband Kendall Taylor

American singer Fantasia has revealed that she is expecting a child with her husband, Kendall Taylor.

She did not say when the baby will be born, but the I Believe singer explained that she is happy she was able to conceive after being told that it wouldn’t happen.

“God I want to thank you,” she said in a social media post on Wednesday. “You Gave Us A Seed even when the Doctor said that one of my Tubes were Closed you said Different. @salute1st I Love You King and I can’t wait to see who He or She acts Like.”

This would be Fantasia’s first child with Taylor, who she married in 2015. She already has two children Zion Quari, 19, and Dallas Xavier, 8, from previous relationships, while Taylor has a son, Treyshaun.

In another post, the 36-year-old singer opened up about her fertility struggles and said that she leaned on her faith.

“Keep talking to God, which is the same thing that I did. I kept talking to God,” said Fantasia, who won American Idol in 2004. “Keep trying, and you will conceive”