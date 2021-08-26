Fantasia shares adorable first photo of baby Keziah

Singer Fantasia Barrino is basking in motherhood after having what she

They grow up so fast right BUZZ Fam?

She captioned the photo of Keziah smiling in a pink polka-dotted onesie while snuggling with a purple stuffed bear

Barrino also shared a snapshot of her nine-year-old son Dallas Xavier holding Keziah.

Barrino shares Keziah with husband Kendall Taylor. She was born May 23 but spent nearly one month in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before she was allowed to go home.

Barrino is also mom to a 20-year-old Zion Quari.