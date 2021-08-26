Fantasia shares adorable first photo of baby Keziah

Fantasia shares adorable first photo of baby KeziahThursday, August 26, 2021
Singer Fantasia Barrino is basking in motherhood after having what she
They grow up so fast right BUZZ Fam?
She captioned the photo of Keziah smiling in a pink polka-dotted onesie while snuggling with a purple stuffed bear; â€œSinging ðŸ—£ Pretty Brown Eyes You Now Are 3 Months Quit Breaking My Hearrrrrrt ðŸ¶ Stop Growing ðŸµ Cause Itâ€™s Breaking My Heart.â€
Barrino alsoÂ shared a snapshotÂ of her nine-year-old son Dallas Xavier holding Keziah. She captioned this adorable photo, writing in the infantâ€™s voice: â€œGood Morning from me and my other Favorite Guy Dawwis ðŸ§¸ðŸ€ðŸ’• he says he had to go to school and that I couldnâ€™t Go ðŸ˜”â€
Barrino shares Keziah with husband Kendall Taylor. She was born May 23 but spent nearly one month in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before she was allowed to go home.
Barrino is also mom to a 20-year-old Zion Quari.
