Farewell, ‘Butch’! Viewing ceremony underway for iconic Jamaican hotelier

viewing ceremony for late Jamaican businessman Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart is

currently underway at the Stella Maris Catholic Church in St Andrew.

The viewing is being attended by family and friends, government officials, business leaders and senior staff of the Appliance Traders Limited Group, of which Stewart was chairman.

(Photos: Joseph Wellington)

Among those who have already arrived to pay their final respects are Prime Minister Andrew Holness; Government ministers Daryl Vaz, Karl Samuda and Audley Shaw; entrepreneur and friend, Gassan Azan; Governor of the Bank of Jamaica, Richard Byles; and Members of Parliament Juliet Holness and Ann-Marie Vaz.

The viewing will continue until 3:00 pm.

Stewart, who founded the world-renowned Sandals and Beaches hotels, passed away late Monday evening following a recent health diagnosis, which he chose to keep private.