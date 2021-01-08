Farewell, ‘Butch’! Viewing ceremony underway for iconic Jamaican hotelier

Farewell, ‘Butch’! Viewing ceremony underway for iconic Jamaican hotelierFriday, January 08, 2021
|
A
viewing ceremony for late Jamaican businessman Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart is
currently underway at the Stella Maris Catholic Church in St Andrew.
The viewing is being attended by family and friends, government officials, business leaders and senior staff of the Appliance Traders Limited Group, of which Stewart was chairman.
Among those who have already arrived to pay their final respects are Prime Minister Andrew Holness; Government ministers Daryl Vaz, Karl Samuda and Audley Shaw; entrepreneur and friend, Gassan Azan; Governor of the Bank of Jamaica, Richard Byles; and Members of Parliament Juliet Holness and Ann-Marie Vaz.
The viewing will continue until 3:00 pm.
Stewart, who founded the world-renowned Sandals and Beaches hotels, passed away late Monday evening following a recent health diagnosis, which he chose to keep private.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy