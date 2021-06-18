Fashion Fridays: Kevoy Burton stuns in Odina Couture

For this week’s Fashion Friday we feature Jamaican-born actor Kevoy Burton who moved to Ghana in 2020. Kevoy has teamed up with one of Ghana’s top designers, Odina Couture to create magic. Odina’s creations are a classy but trendy composition of fabrics: Kente, Italian and Swiss cotton as well as British suiting fabrics.

