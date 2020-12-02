Feel the burn! 2020 could be hottest year on record

Feel the burn! 2020 could be hottest year on recordWednesday, December 02, 2020
|
We
felt it and now the United Nations has confirmed that it was a sweltering year.
The global body, in its provisional annual State of the Globe Climate Report, said 2020is heading towards being one of the three hottest years ever recorded, maybe even the hottest.
Currently, the year could end up being the second warmest, but the differences among the top three are so small that it would be known with certainty until the final data is in.
However, what is certain is that the world is having an extended period of hot weather, with the past six years being the hottest ever since modern recordkeeping began in 1850.
Even with the coronavirus pandemic, which saw many of the world’s largest polluters shutter industries which reduced pollutants, the overall effects on the atmosphere were negligible, as the UN says CO2 emissions, which contribute to the globe’s warming, remain in the atmosphere for centuries.
The final report will be published in March 2021.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy