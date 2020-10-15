Feeling good as hell! Lizzo is happy with vegan diet

American singer

Lizzo has been on a vegan diet for the past six months, and she has been

feeling ‘good as hell’.

The Truth Hurts singer was a vegetarian for seven years before she went back to eating animal products. However, during the pandemic, she decided to go vegan, and she is now celebrating six months of her new diet.

Lizzo shared the news on Tuesday via a TikTok video. The clip begins with the singer making a ‘milkshake concoction’ that included stale donut and poundcake.

“This is from a whirlwind tour and year, and after being seven years vegetarian, going back to eating all animal products,” she said.

Switching another clip of her in workout gear, she said: “And this is me now, making my vegan protein shake.”

But although Lizzo is often body-shamed for being plus size, she said that she loves both versions of herself.

“Honestly, I am both of these women, and I cannot condemn one woman or the other. I’m happy both ways and right now, this is what’s bringing me joy,” she said.

“Love yourself at all stages in your life because you are who you are.”