Feeling good as hell! Lizzo is happy with vegan diet

Feeling good as hell! Lizzo is happy with vegan dietThursday, October 15, 2020
|
American singer
Lizzo has been on a vegan diet for the past six months, and she has been
feeling ‘good as hell’.
The Truth Hurts singer was a vegetarian for seven years before she went back to eating animal products. However, during the pandemic, she decided to go vegan, and she is now celebrating six months of her new diet.
Lizzo shared the news on Tuesday via a TikTok video. The clip begins with the singer making a ‘milkshake concoction’ that included stale donut and poundcake.
“This is from a whirlwind tour and year, and after being seven years vegetarian, going back to eating all animal products,” she said.
Switching another clip of her in workout gear, she said: “And this is me now, making my vegan protein shake.”
But although Lizzo is often body-shamed for being plus size, she said that she loves both versions of herself.
“Honestly, I am both of these women, and I cannot condemn one woman or the other. I’m happy both ways and right now, this is what’s bringing me joy,” she said.
“Love yourself at all stages in your life because you are who you are.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy