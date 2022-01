Fendi print on! Nicki Minaj gives sneak peek into son’s designer wardrobe

He may only be a few months old, but Nicki Minaj’s baby boy is already sporting the latest designer.

The ‘Queen of Rap’ gave us a small peek into her son’s wardrobe, and can you guess what brand of designer clothing completely floods it? Fendi, of course!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Fendi creative director Silvia Venturini gave Minaj’s son generous gifts! When we finally get to her son, he’ll be decked out in Fendi teddy bear onesies and riding in a Fendi print-adorned stroller.

He also has clothes from Dolce & Gabbana and little shoes from Yeezy/Adidas.

Minaj announced her son’s birth on October 15 when she posted on the ‘Gram showcasing baby gifts from Beyoncé, Burberry Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci, and others. “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time,†Minaj wrote. “It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world. Ÿ¥³Ÿ§¸ŸŸˆâ€