Fendi print on! Nicki Minaj gives sneak peek into son’s designer wardrobe

Fendi print on! Nicki Minaj gives sneak peek into son’s designer wardrobeFriday, December 18, 2020
|
He may only be a few months old, but Nicki Minajâ€™s baby boy is already sporting the latest designer.
The â€˜Queen of Rapâ€™ gave us a small peek into her sonâ€™s wardrobe, and can you guess what brand of designer clothing completely floods it? Fendi, of course!
Fendi creative director Silvia Venturini gave Minajâ€™s son generous gifts! When we finally get to her son, heâ€™ll be decked out in Fendi teddy bear onesies and riding in a Fendi print-adorned stroller.
He also has clothes from Dolce & Gabbana and little shoes from Yeezy/Adidas.
Minaj announced her sonâ€™s birth on October 15 when she posted on the â€˜Gram showcasing baby gifts from BeyoncÃ©, Burberry Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci, and others. â€œThank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time,â€ Minaj wrote. â€œIt meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world. Ÿ¥³Ÿ§¸ŸŸˆâ€
