Fighting in a relationship is healthy, says expert

BUZZ Fam, how often do you and your partner fight? Well…argue.

Because according to this relationship expert, a couple that fights, stays together.

“Real deep intimate relationships are messy!” declares relationship expert Judith Wright.

“This nice sweet, uneventful, no fights, just romantic where you run across in slow motion across a field of wild flowers, that’s not intimate, that’s not real relationships,” she contended.

Wright asserts that it’s only when you argue that you get to truly know your partner. “It’s in the mess that you make the deepest contact, it’s in the mess that you discover new truths, it’s in the mess that you find one another. A sanitized version of a relationship, isn’t intimate,” she said.