Final Palindrome Week for next 100 years

So, what’s a palindrome?

Well, it’s a backwards/forwards thing. In fact, it’s about words (or groups of words) that read the same both forwards or backwards. The word comes from the Greek meaning “back” or “running,” according to grammarly.com.

Words and phrases can be palindromes. Some are quite funny and nonsensical. Others have apparently been used in magic spells. The Harry Potter books include a lot of “wordplay,” especially with names. For example, the name of Hagrid’s evil twin is Dirgah Hagrid – a palindrome. Here are a few more examples of word palindromes:

Madam, in Eden, I’m Adam. (Join the letters when going backwards)

Borrow or rob?

You get the picture. But there are also palindrome numbers, and that’s where Palindrome Week comes in.

This year, every day for ten days in a row is a palindrome. This is using the U.S. format of month-day-year. So, here goes:

9-10-19

9-11-19

9-12-19

9-13-19

9-14-19

9-15-19

9-16-19

9-17-19

9-18-19

9-19-19

Palindrome Weeks are not as unusual as you might think. In fact, every year since 2011 there have been ten consecutive Palindrome Days. Can you figure those out?

So, palindromic numbers stay the same, backwards and forwards. One example is 16461. Palindromes also pop up in computer programming – for example in C programmes and in Java. This is where it gets technical, with palindrome “strings” of words and numbers.

So, if you love playing with numbers or words – or both – palindromes are fun. But they can make your head spin.

Happy Palindrome Week…hope your great-great-great-great grandkids enjoy the next one too.