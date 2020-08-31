Final tweet from Chadwick Boseman is the most liked tweet ever

The final tweet from Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s account has become the most liked tweet in Twitter’s history.

The tweet was made on Saturday and announced Boseman’s death from cancer . It currently has more than 7 million “likes”.

The social media company’s official feed announced the news.

Most liked Tweet ever. — Twitter (@Twitter) A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoPAugust 29, 2020

(The previous most-liked tweet was by Barack Obama, with 4.3m.)

Boseman, who starred in Da 5 Bloods and Marshall as well as Black Panther, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. The post said that his most famous roles were “filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy”.

It added: “The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”