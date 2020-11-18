Finally! Friends reunion to film in March

Friends reunion is happening a little later than fans expected, but the good news is- it’s still happening.

Fans will just have to wait until March 2021 to tune in once again to the hit TV series.

Matthew Perry, who starred on Friends Chandler Bing, shared the exciting news on Twitter,

“Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March,” Perry tweeted. “Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!”

In July this year, his co-star, David Schwimmer said they were hoping to start filming again, but things got postponed because of coronavirus.

The postponement of the show was necessary as they wanted a live audience.

“This is a show that is not scripted, but this is the way the show works,” Co-creator Marta Kauffman told Entertainment Tonight when the reunion was first delayed last spring.

“We are going to need a live audience. Even if we socially distance that live audience, it really is a huge part of what ‘Friends’ is. We cannot do it without them. ” The special will air on HBO Max.