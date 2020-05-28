Finally! Scientists have found where stress resides in the brain

Finally! Scientists have found where stress resides in the brainThursday, May 28, 2020
|
Have you ever wondered why you tend to get demotivated and suffer from memory loss when stressed? Well, scientists have found the answer.
For the first time, scientists have identified where stress resides in the brain. It’s in an area called the hippocampus, and it’s the same place where motivation, emotion, and memory are located. So, when stress moves in, motivation and memory move out!
Scientists at Yale University used brain-scanning to track the source of psychological stress induced by a series of evocative images shown to 30 volunteers.
It found the origin of stress comes from the hippocampus, which is heavily involved in the regulation of motivation, emotion and memory.
Participants were forced to look at troubling images, such as a snarling dog, mutilated faces or filthy toilets, to elicit a reaction.
These images were interspersed with calming photos, such as nature scenes. For each image, the participants graded the level of stress triggered by the photo.
Functional MRI (fMRI) scanning saw, in real time, how this psychological strain was processed in the brain.
It revealed that neural connections started in the hippocampus, deep in the brain, and emanated throughout the organ.
The researchers wanted to understand where stress comes from and how it can be regulated. This could then lead to some treatments being created to help people suffering from poor mental health.
‘These findings may help us tailor therapeutic intervention to multiple targets, such as increasing the strength of the connections from the hippocampus to the frontal cortex or decreasing the signalling to the physiological stress centres,’ said Dr Ranjita Sinha, who led the study.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy