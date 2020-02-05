Finland gives fathers seven months paid paternity leave

New fathers in Finland will receive nearly seven months paternity leave.

The woman led government of the world’s youngest prime minister, 34-year-old Sanna Marin, says the ‘radical reform’ is intended to promote equality and boost birth rates.

Women also get seven months maternity leave. Just 47,577 babies were born in 2018 in a country of around 5.5million people.

‘This enables better equality between parents and diversity among families,’ said health minister Aino-Kaisa Pekonen

Half of the parental leave will be transferable between parents, while pregnant women are also entitled to a month of additional leave before their due date.

Finland’s coalition of five parties, all led by women of whom four are younger than 35, took office in December and has made gender equality a priority.