First black astronaut joins int’l space station for extended stay

First black astronaut joins int’l space station for extended stayTuesday, November 17, 2020
|
Victor
Glover has become the first full-time black crew member on the International
Space Station.
Glover, 44, was one of four astronauts that boarded the SpaceX Crew Dragon which launched for the space station on Sunday.
More than a dozen black astronauts have travelled to the space station since the first, Guion Bluford, did so in 1983 however, none have lived and worked there for an extended period, which 200 others have done in the past two decades.
Glover has three masterâ€™s degrees from various engineering programmes and has piloted more than 40 types of aircraft, but this mission is his first ever in space.
He was chosen for the NASA astronaut corps in 2013 while working for a US senator.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy