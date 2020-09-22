First man to climb Mount Everest 10 times dies at 72

Ang Rita Sherpa, the first man to climb Mount Everest 10 times, has died. He was 72-years-old. A statement from his family says Sherpa died after suffering from a lengthy illness.

Sherpa suffered brain and liver ailments for a long time. He died at his home in the Nepali capital of Kathmandu, his grandson, Phurba Tshering, said.

“He was a climbing star and his death is a major loss for the country and for the climbing fraternity,” Ang Tshering Sherpa, a former president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association said.

Ang Rita Sherpa, went by his first name only and was also known as the “snow leopard” for his climbing skills.

All his climbs to the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) summit of the world’s tallest mountain between 1983 and 1996 were made without bottled oxygen.

The body will be placed at a Sherpa Gomba, or holy site, in Kathmandu, and cremated on Wednesday according to sherpa tradition, Ang Tshering said.