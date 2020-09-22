First man to climb Mount Everest 10 times dies at 72

First man to climb Mount Everest 10 times dies at 72Tuesday, September 22, 2020
|
Ang Rita Sherpa, the first man to climb Mount Everest 10 times, has died. He was 72-years-old. A statement from his family says Sherpa died after suffering from a lengthy illness.
Sherpa suffered brain and liver ailments for a long time. He died at his home in the Nepali capital of Kathmandu, his grandson, Phurba Tshering, said.
“He was a climbing star and his death is a major loss for the country and for the climbing fraternity,” Ang Tshering Sherpa, a former president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association said.
Ang Rita Sherpa, went by his first name only and was also known as the “snow leopard” for his climbing skills.
All his climbs to the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) summit of the world’s tallest mountain between 1983 and 1996 were made without bottled oxygen.
The body will be placed at a Sherpa Gomba, or holy site, in Kathmandu, and cremated on Wednesday according to sherpa tradition, Ang Tshering said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy