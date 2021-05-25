First man who received COVID-19 vaccine has died

William Shakespeare, the first man who received the COVID-19 vaccine has died in hospital.

The 81-year-old affectionately called Bill, made headlines last year when he received his vaccine at the University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

He passed away at that same hospital on Thursday after a period of illness.

His death is being mourned by many in Britain. Bill was a parish councillor in Allesley for 30 years and is remembered by Whoberley ward councillor, Jayne Innes, as a “much-loved” figure.

“Bill was a life-long campaigner, so he was delighted to be able to help encourage everyone to have the vaccine in order to return to all the things we enjoy in life. I’ve had my first. Having our jabs is the best tribute we can all pay Bill.”