First photos of Princess Beatrice’s secret wedding revealed

First photos of Princess Beatrice’s secret wedding revealedSunday, July 19, 2020
|
The
first pictures of Britain’s Princess Beatrice’s private wedding have been
revealed.
The princess wore a vintage dress loaned to her by grandmother Queen Elizabeth II as she wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
- Related story: Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony
Princess Beatrice, 31, and Mozzi, 36, were married in the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday. The 94-year-old British monarch and her husband Prince Philip, 99, were among those in attendance at the small ceremony.
Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
Initially scheduled for May 29, the wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Prince Andrew, who has been in the news for his friendship with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was notably absent from the two photos released by Buckingham Palace yesterday.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy