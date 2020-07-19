First photos of Princess Beatrice’s secret wedding revealed

The

first pictures of Britain’s Princess Beatrice’s private wedding have been

revealed.

The princess wore a vintage dress loaned to her by grandmother Queen Elizabeth II as she wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice, 31, and Mozzi, 36, were married in the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday. The 94-year-old British monarch and her husband Prince Philip, 99, were among those in attendance at the small ceremony.

Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Initially scheduled for May 29, the wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Andrew, who has been in the news for his friendship with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was notably absent from the two photos released by Buckingham Palace yesterday.