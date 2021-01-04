First Royal gets COVID-19 vaccine

Queen Margrethe of Denmark is the first royal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 80-year-old got her jab on New Year’s Day, according to a statement issued by the Royal Court. She will receive her second dose in three weeks.

The statement from the Danish royal house read: “Her Majesty the Queen was vaccinated today against COVID-19. The Queen will be re-vaccinated in about three weeks’ time.”

Margrethe II is the first European sovereign to officially announce the news of her vaccination.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip have not revealed whether they have or will get the vaccine. According to Daily Mail, Buckingham Palace has labelled that a ‘private matter”.