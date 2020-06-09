Five daredevil experiences in St Vincent

While the coronavirus (COVID-19) has grounded many of us, for now, borders are slowly beginning to reopen and before long we will finally be able to take a much-needed break.

Some travellers crave extraordinary exploits and with its mountainous, multi-island make up, St Vincent and the Grenadines has a number of daring adventures which are best suited for the strong at heart.

Here are five (5) daredevil adventures in St Vincent and the Grenadines:

1. Sleeping or camping out in volcanic crater: Volcanoes can erupt at any time. So, taking a decision to pitch tent in the crater of one, even if dormant, is a daring venture.

At the La Soufrière volcano on mainland St Vincent you’d be climbing down more than 3,000 feet in the crater to pitch tent with the smell of sulphur to accompany you and your fellow campers all night long.

Though it might be cold, if you get close enough to the vent where all the heat comes out, you should be more than warm enough.

2. Swimming in an old volcanic crater: Who knows what’s beneath, or what geological mysteries are waiting to reveal themselves? Do you dare take a swim?

3. Climbing Richmond Peak: Many locals who have managed to climb Richmond Peak mountain, the second highest mountain on St Vincent, have serious reservations about going back. Sure, the views up there are impeccable, but the climb up the steep, winding path to the top will take you several hours and will require stamina.

You might also have to camp overnight.

4. Surfing on the windward side of the island: Locals do this in areas such as Georgetown, but this is the only thing on the list we absolutely do not recommend to visitors.

The strong rip currents of the Atlantic Ocean will easily overwhelm you. Though surfing may seem like a wonderful idea, we don’t advise anyone to take up this particular challenge.

5. Journeying to the hot springs: St Vincent may not have zip lines and other daredevil adventures which are commonly known to travellers, but it does have a whole world of adventure for thrill-seekers.

One of the best adventures on the island is a trip to the Hot Springs near Trinity Falls on the northwestern end of St Vincent.

This adventure requires you to walk through a rainforest, cross precarious waterways and traverse under the majesty of high cliffs and winding crevices.

— Demion McTair