Five interesting facts about Port RoyalWednesday, July 31, 2019
|
Once known as the ‘richest and wickedest city in the world’, Port Royal in Kingston, Jamaica, has enjoyed a rich history.
Centuries ago, it was merely a fishing camp for the Tainos, but it eventually gained a reputation for being a popular spot for pirates. After being hit by numerous disasters, Port Royal lost its place as a premier economic centre. It would later become the location for a British Naval Station. These days, however, Port Royal is mainly seen as a quiet fishing village.
Here are five interesting facts about Port Royal.
- During the 17th century, Port Royal was the virtual capital of Jamaica, and also a popular spot for buccaneers and pirates.
- Port Royal was destroyed by an earthquake in June 1692. A large portion of the town sank into the sea, while about two-fifth of the population died, either in the earthquake or in the plagues and pestilences that followed.
- In 1703, a fire destroyed the entire town. This was followed by hurricanes in 1712, 1722 and 1726.
- Fort Charles, built in 1656, is the oldest fort in Jamaica. Originally named Fort Cromwell, it was renamed in 1662 to honour Charles II, restored King of England.
- The ‘Giddy House’ in Port Royal was built in 1888. It was the old Royal Artillery Store for the Victoria Battery. The Earthquake of 1907 shifted it to its present 45-degree angle. On entering the building, people often feel a strange sensation of being giddy or off-balance, caused by the building’s tilt. Hence, its name – the Giddy House.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy