Five things you should know about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

September is

being celebrated as PCOS Awareness Month. PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is a

“serious genetic, hormone, metabolic and reproductive disorder that affects

women and girls.”

PCOS Awareness Month was started to bring awareness to a very serious issue that woman and girls around the world face. The aim is to help those suffering from PCOS to overcome the symptoms and improve their lives.

Here are five things you should know about PCOS.

It is the leading cause of female infertility.

PCOS is a precursor for other serious conditions including obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and endometrial cancer.

While it is not known what exactly causes PCOS, the condition is closely linked to high levels of hormones such as insulin and testosterone.

Some symptoms of PCOS are irregular periods, excess androgens (seen through symptoms such as excess hair growth and acne) and polycystic ovaries.