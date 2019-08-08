Five things you should never wear on a flight

Five things you should never wear on a flightThursday, August 08, 2019
|
At this time of the year, airports are
packed, and planes are loaded with summer travellers. While sundresses, shorts,
heels and other types of fancy items are likely to dominate most wardrobes
during the season, comfort is crucial while on your flight.
A cosy and relaxing flight is something everyone desires, so here are five things to avoid as you embark on your trip.
High Heels
You’re not ripping the runway, so high heels are not required for your flight. There is no need to struggle through the airport in uncomfortable pumps. Instead, grab a pair of sneakers that will help you to sprint to the gate, if necessary. Flip-flops are not recommended either.
Jumpsuits
Jumpsuits and onesies are probably the worst items of clothing you could wear for a flight. Why would you want to remove almost all your clothes just to use the bathroom? A better option is to wear something simple that will make going to the loo a breeze.
Tight Clothing
It might be tempting, but tight clothing is not recommended for flights. It’s best to wear outfits that are made of breathable fabric. You also need to bring along something that can keep you warm during the flight.
Heavy Perfumes
A little perfume is fine, but you need to think about your fellow travellers. It would not be a pleasant experience if someone has an asthmatic attack all because of your heavily scented toiletries. Aftershaves are on that banned list, too.
Offensive Clothing
Well, let’s just say you could get kicked off your flight for wearing a T-shirt splashed with expletives. Just be considerate of other passengers – don’t offend them.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy