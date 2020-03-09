Flow Jamaica champions gender equality at Passion for Action Summit

In recognition of International Women’s Day (IWD) on Sunday (March 8) and in furtherance of its efforts to promote gender equality, telecoms firm Flow Jamaica, hosted its #EachForEqual: Passion For Action 2020 Summit at its Corporate Offices on Carlton Crescent in Kingston on Friday.

The Summit, a staff event, attracted lively participation and feedback from over 100 persons, including males, with several of the participants journeying from as far as the company’s Montego Bay offices in western Jamaica. Over 500 staff members also joined the summit via livestream.

All were united and ignited for the forum that covered a myriad of topics in a fireside chat with charismatic female entrepreneur and business leader, Audrey Hinchcliffe, CEO of Manpower Maintenance Services Limited; and later a panel discussion with Flow Jamaica’s Susanna O’Sullivan, who in her own right represents a beacon in the industry as the first female Senior Director of Technology; Emprezz Golding, Advocate and Philanthropist; and Dennis Brooks, Journalist and Communications Consultant.

Kayon Mitchell, Senior Manager, Communications, Northern Caribbean, was not only affable, but a very engaging host, who highlighted among the primary reasons to stage the Passion for Action Summit, a need for candid conversations which lead to action and result in “persons feeling energised, empowered and emboldened to make the next step”.

“The theme this year, Each for Equal, is based on the notion of ‘collective individualism’—recognising that our individual actions, conversations, behaviours and mindsets can have an impact on our larger society. Today’s Summit further supports our collective will to foster gender equal opportunities for all. It takes passion, motivation and determination to go against convention but that is what is needed,” she noted.

In his remarks at the Summit, Stephen Price, Country Manager, highlighted moves within the company to be more balanced and inclusive. He further stated that this year’s observance of IWD and the theme, ‘Each for Equal’, must be part of a larger conversation on gender equality.

“Let’s question our preconceived notions about the roles of men and women. Let’s take a serious look at whether we are being supportive partners. Are we helping our partners to achieve their goals and dreams? Or, are we forcing them into traditional roles? Let’s reflect on how we treat our children and the norms that we reinforce. When I look at my daughter, I need to know that she has the same likelihood of success as my son,” he stated.

International Women’s Day will be celebrated globally on Sunday, March 8 and along with the Passion for Action 2020 Summit, Flow Jamaica will extend its participation in IWD activities with Stephen Price, Country Manager, addressing Monday’s United Nations/Jamaica Stock Exchange Ring the Bell for Gender Equality event, as Stock Exchanges globally host a bell ringing ceremony to raise awareness on the private sector’s pivotal role in advancing gender equality.