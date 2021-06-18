Flow renews support for Science-based Education Programme

More than 50 primary and high school students are expected to participate in this year’s staging of the Science Genius Competition, a revolutionary and innovative programme aimed at encouraging greater interest in science among students locally and regionally.

Flow Jamaica has renewed its commitment to support the programme which started in 2017.

This is the second time that the communications and entertainment firm is sponsoring the competition, which aims to inspire Jamaican students and teachers to discover and explore the wonders of science through the use of reggae and dancehall music.

“Flow is proud to once again sponsor this initiative as part of its commitment to help more children, especially those from underrepresented and underserved communities, obtain the resources and skills they need to build their best future,” said Sara Martins de Oliveira, Senior Marketing Director at Flow Jamaica.

“The sponsorship is also part of our wider efforts to encourage the interest and involvement of more students and young persons in STEM-based careers. This is important as education in this area helps to create critical thinkers, increases science literacy, and facilitates the next generation of innovators,” de Oliveira added.

Dr. Renee Rattray, Education Consultant and Co-Founder of Science Genius Jamaica, was elated at Flow’s renewed support for the programme.

Celebrity mentors

“I truly commend Flow Jamaica’s efforts and contribution which will go a far way in assisting our work to develop greater interest in science among students. Science Genius has, since its inception, achieved some successes. However, we need more corporate sponsors, like Flow, to reach even more students,” Rattray explained.

Science Genius Jamaica 2021 launched on Friday (June 18) on IG LIVE@sciencegeniusjamaica. The competition opens on June 21 and primary and high school students are invited to make submissions of science content to reggae/dancehall rhythms. Each team will have celebrity mentors such as Agent Sasco, Tifa, Tanya Stephens, Mikey Bennett and Wayne Marshall to guide them throughout the competition.

Both students and teachers have a chance to win major prizes such as tablets and phones with 3-months unlimited data from Flow, a 3-month subscription from Halls of Learning Robotics Programme, science equipment from ColdaxMart and the winning songs recorded at Diamond Studios and Grafton Studios.

The competition was last staged in 2020 with Jamilia Jones of Titchfield High School taking first place; Jumani Stephenson from Munro College second and Dwayne Marshall from May Day high School, third place.

This year’s winners will be announced on July 23 with an awards ceremony scheduled for July 26.