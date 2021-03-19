FLOW supports growing calls for gender equality

FLOW Jamaica has joined the growing call for gender equality as the world continues to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Phadra Saunders – Director, People Business Partner at Flow making her presentation during the Jamaica Stock Exchange Ring the Bell for Gender Equality event on March 8.

The telecommunications firm reiterated its call at the Jamaica Stock Exchange’s Bell Ringing Ceremony on March 8, which was celebrated as International Women’s Day.

With the need for more women to enter leadership positions at the fore, Flow’s director of people business partner, Phadra Saunders, said the company has been working to create a more balanced and inclusive workplace. She shared that seven of the company’s fourteen senior leaders are women, four of whom serve in roles that are traditionally male dominated.

Saunders continued, “As we champion EDI, we also recognise that our people need different forms of support – whether it means accessing additional time off to care for a newborn or to take care of family matters. We’re here to support all our employees and this informs our journey.”

The company has played it part to support women and promoting their empowerment, implementing a progressive Parental Leave Policy (PLP), which provides eight weeks of paid leave is granted to employees (male or female) following the birth of a child, placement of a child with an employee through adoption or foster care, or birth of a child via gestational surrogacy.

Olivia Grange (2nd left) – Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport rings the Bell to signal support for Gender Equality at The Jamaica Stock Exchange on March 8. She is joined by from left: Monique French – Chief Credit officer, CIBC First Caribbean; Phadra Saunders – Director, People Business Partner at Flow and Marlene Street Forrest – Managing Director at The Jamaica Stock Exchange.

Birth mothers are also provided with up to an additional eight weeks of paid leave.

“We are especially proud that this is the first policy of its kind in the telecommunications industry in the region,” said Saunders.

For her part, Marlene Street Forrest, managing director of the JSE, said special consideration must be given by employers to a woman executing her functions in the COVID-19 environment.

“Given the current societal disruption…there should be no age, no stage or boundaries to women’s right to equality and no action should be too small or too large to ensure women are given equal opportunities to excel,” Street Forrest shared.