Floyd Mayweather, Laila Ali to enter Boxing Hall of Fame

Floyd Mayweather, Laila Ali to enter Boxing Hall of FameTuesday, December 15, 2020
|
Floyd Mayweather
and Laila Ali have been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
The retired Mayweather won 11 world titles in five weight classes over his storied career.
Ali, joins her father, the legendary Muhammad Ali, in the institution’s Class of 2021.
Other boxers who have been elected to the Hall of Fame include former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, former Olympic champion Andre Ward, Ann Wolfe, Marian Trimiar, and Dr Margaret Goodman.
Honourees were selected by members of the Boxing Writers Association and a panel of international boxing historians.
The boxers, along with this year’s class of inductees that had their ceremony postponed due to the coronavirus, will be inducted on June 13, 2021.
