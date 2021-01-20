‘Forever first lady’! Michelle Obama steals the show at inauguration

Today

was a monumental day for American democracy as Joe Biden was sworn in as the

nationâ€™s 46th president.

It was also the perfect occasion for Michelle Obama, to remind everyone that she may not live in the White House but sheâ€™s the â€œforever first ladyâ€.

Obama has never been one to shy away making a stylish entrance and, in fact, spent much of her tenure as first lady fielding criticism of her fashions from people who were used to more muted and, dare we say boring, looks.

So we all can agree the highlight of this inauguration was Michelle Obamaâ€” Shakeeb (@XSVELVETROPE) January 20, 2021

Well, four years past the critical eyes that comes with being married to the man seated in the Oval Office, Michelle returned to place where it all began, proving that she is, and will always be, a fashion killa *insert A$AP Rocky lyrics here*

Obama donned a purple (or is it plum) pantsuit with by black designer Sergio Hudson of South Carolina.

It was the style moment we deserved after four years of waiting with bated breath for the departure of â€˜He Who Shall Not Be Namedâ€™.

Check out some of our favourite social media reactions to Michelleâ€™s effortless slay below:

This casual acknowledgement of what she didâ€¦THAT!

Michelle Obama came to serve, lace layed â€” rihannas boyfriend (@rihannasbf) pic.twitter.com/IxTseGKuYvJanuary 20, 2021

Yâ€™all said expect windy conditions today? Mother Nature would never!

I still cannot get over Michelle Obamaâ€™s hair today! The curls! The bounce! The shine!!!!!â€” Jessica Fyre Ÿ’« (@TheJessieWoo) #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/m4MMPvWolvJanuary 20, 2021

Even former President George W. Bush knows the best part of any inauguration is running into his bestie, Michelle.

Bush always finds Michelleâ€¦ â€” Benue Breedâ„ï¸ (@oyimzy) pic.twitter.com/2DWB7KgFG9January 20, 2021

The effort is equivalent to the relevance, no?

Not Michelle Obama with a modest low bun at Trumps inauguration vs a fully laid & slayed look with complimenting burgundy 2 piece/belt combo at Bidens â€¦ we love to see it Ÿ˜Œ â€” shaqqy shaqqy rumba (@ShaquelleRaevon) pic.twitter.com/DhvoWIYpUNJanuary 20, 2021

Auntie Mich is always up for a challenge. Whatâ€™s next?

The perfect outfit doesnâ€™t exist.â€” Ÿ–¤™²š›š¢š–ššš’š—šŠŸ–¤ (@Crymetina) Michelle Obama: pic.twitter.com/5jRAfXnglCJanuary 20, 2021

I mean, no lies were told.