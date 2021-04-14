Former ‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood is gay

Former “

Underwood made the revelation to Robin Roberts in a “Good Morning America” interview that aired Wednesday morning.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time,” he said. “I’ve hated myself for a long time. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

“I’m emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way,” he added. “I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life, and that means the world to me.”

The 29-year-old said he knew he was different from as early as six-year-old, but thought his sexuality was something that he would never accept.

He admitted that it even made him suicidal.

“There was a moment in LA that I woke up, and I didn’t think I was going to wake up,” he shared. “I didn’t have the intentions of waking up. I think that for me was my wakeup call,” he said.

He added; “I think looking back even beyond that, even just suicidal thoughts and you know, driving my car close to a cliff, like, ‘Oh, if this goes off the cliff, it’s not that big of a deal.’ I don’t feel that anymore.”

Underwood led season 23 of the ABC dating show in 2019, where he was dubbed the so-called “virgin Bachelor”

In the end, he gave his final rose to contestant Cassie Randolph. They dated until announcing their split in May 2020.

After the relationship ended, Randolph filed and received a restraining order against Underwood after she claimed he was stalking her.