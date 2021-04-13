Former Brick & Lace member, Nyla, pregnant with baby No. 2

Nailah Thorbourne, better known by her stage name â€˜Nylaâ€™, is expecting her secondÂ child.

Thorbourne made the announcement on her Instagram page where she showed off her baby bump and shared that she was expecting aÂ girl.

â€œâ€œI got my prince Ÿ¤´ â€¦â€¦ now itâ€™s time for my Princess Ÿ‘¸Ÿ½ Ÿ’Ÿ’,â€ said Thorbourne who shared the good news in lateÂ March.

In a subsequent post, Thorbourne shared more details about her pregnancy noting that she has been feeling sick and had been experiencing a lot ofÂ discomfort.

â€œWhat an amazing thing it is to be aÂ womanÂ .Â I have been feeling a lot of discomfort And sickness thisÂ pregnancy.Â I literally feel my stomach expanding and then I think ahmmm you are growing a little human who is probably gonna be just as moody And emotional as her mom ,â€ she said onÂ Instagram.

â€œI am celebrating my roundness and everything that comes with it because thatâ€™s what it means to be a woman ,â€ sheÂ added.

37-year-old Thorbourne is already mom to her 3-year-old son Liam, whom she shares with her partner RobertÂ Gooden.

Thorbourne was previously one half of the duo Brick & Lace.

However due to creative differences the group disbanded in 2013, with Nailahâ€™s sister, Nyanda Thorbourne, going on to pursue a soloÂ career.