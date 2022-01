Former Brick & Lace member, Nyla, pregnant with baby No. 2

Nailah Thorbourne, better known by her stage name ‘Nyla’, is expecting her second child.

Thorbourne made the announcement on her Instagram page where she showed off her baby bump and shared that she was expecting a girl.

““I got my prince Ÿ¤´ …… now it’s time for my Princess Ÿ‘¸Ÿ½ Ÿ’Ÿ’,†said Thorbourne who shared the good news in late March.

In a subsequent post, Thorbourne shared more details about her pregnancy noting that she has been feeling sick and had been experiencing a lot of discomfort.

“What an amazing thing it is to be a woman . I have been feeling a lot of discomfort And sickness this pregnancy. I literally feel my stomach expanding and then I think ahmmm you are growing a little human who is probably gonna be just as moody And emotional as her mom ,†she said on Instagram.

“I am celebrating my roundness and everything that comes with it because that’s what it means to be a woman ,†she added.

37-year-old Thorbourne is already mom to her 3-year-old son Liam, whom she shares with her partner Robert Gooden.

Thorbourne was previously one half of the duo Brick & Lace.

However due to creative differences the group disbanded in 2013, with Nailah’s sister, Nyanda Thorbourne, going on to pursue a solo career.