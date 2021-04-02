Former Cayman governor Bruce Dinwiddy dies at 75

Several members of Cayman’s diplomatic community have shared condolences as the territory mourns former governor Bruce Dinwiddy, who died yesterday.

Bruce Dinwiddy served as governor of the Cayman Islands from 2002 until 2005.

Following Dinwiddy’s passing, current governor Martyn Roper took to Facebook to pay tribute to his predecessor.

“Governor Dinwiddy’s tenure in Cayman coincided with the difficult period of Hurricane Ivan and its aftermath – an incredibly challenging period for him and everybody on our Islands,” said Roper. “Governor Dinwiddy did much to develop the UK/Cayman partnership, particularly in preparation for future natural disasters.”

He added: “I know from discussions with many people across our Islands that he is fondly remembered for his kindness and affection for these Islands. He continued to support Cayman after his departure working closely with the Friends of Cayman (I met him at their London dinner in 2018 shortly after becoming Governor). He was also part of the UK Overseas Territories Conservation Forum.”

Similarly, the island’s Premier Alden McLaughlin also shared his condolences, recognizing Dinwiddy’s commitment to the Caymanian people.

“Mr Dinwiddy, who helped to lead the Cayman Islands through the recovery process in the aftermath of Hurricane Ivan, passed away today. Mr Dinwiddy served as Governor of the Cayman Islands from May 2002 – October 2005. His appointment came after nearly 30 years as a career diplomat,” said McLaughlin.

“His compassion, humility and commitment to serving the Cayman Islands will never be forgotten,” added McLaughlin.