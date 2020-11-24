Former Jamaican farm worker opens food truck in Nova Scotia

Former Jamaican farm worker opens food truck in Nova ScotiaTuesday, November 24, 2020
|
A Jamaican who arrived in Canada as a farm worker is making waves as a small business owner.
Richard Gardner is serving up a Jamaican-style culinary experience for residents of Annapolis Valley in Nova Scotia.
Starting up a food truck business in the midst of a pandemic may have seemed like a bad idea, but the new venture is getting plenty of support from locals who are joining long lines, while maintaining the social distance of six feet, to get a taste of Gardner’s hand.
Cinderella’s Caribbean Pot, which opened in the summer and is to be operated seasonally during the warmer months, serves up a variety of Jamaican dishes, boasting a signature jerk sandwich as well as a curried goat platter.
Gardner told CBC that his inspiration for the business came from his mother.
He explained that in the district he is from his mom is a popular cook and that’s where he learned culinary skills.
Gardner said he wasn’t trying to open a business in a pandemic, but noted that the opportunity presented itself , so he went with it.
“When the chance is there, you have to take it, right? You have to make a change in life sometimes. Take a chance and never give up,” added Gardner.
Gardner went on to explain that he came to Canada after he had applied to the farm work programme in 2004, and at the time he knew very little about Annapolis Valley.
He noted that he fell in love with the place after visiting multiple times for work, developing friendships and even meeting his wife, Serilla .
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy