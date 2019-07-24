Former reality TV star ditches her butt implants

You may remember her as Stevie J’s Panamanian princess or even as best friend of dancehall artiste, Spice, on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.

However, these days Estelita Quintero is out of the reality TV circuit and is instead focusing on wellness. Quintero recently opened up about how cosmetic surgery to improve the look of her buttocks had made her sick.

Quintero noted that it wasn’t only a physical manifestation of being unwell but she also began to feel depressed. According to Quintero, she received the butt injections while working as a stripper in Miami.

However, she explained that approximately five years later, the injections had started to make her feel sick. In a 19-minute-long video posted to YouTube Quintero documented her journey to Colombia where she had the silicone fillers removed from her buttocks.

Before her travels to the South American country, Quintero said she had tried four times to have the contents injected into her posterior to give its voluptuous shape removed.

“It is crazy because I remember paying $1500 per section to get these freakin’ silicone injections right? And honestly, four unsuccessful surgeries in the U.S. was almost $80,000 through the years. And now I am here paying more money, but I know that this it,” said Quintero.

Opening up and documenting it all on camera and in the public domain of Instagram and YouTube, according to Estelita, is to spread awareness about the dangers associated with butt implants.

“The purpose of me filming this video is to hopefully…show all the girls that it is not worth it — don’t freakin’ do it. I had this poison in my body for over eight years I am lucky to be alive right now,” said Quintero, who then instructed the nurse to showcase a red bag, which was labelled with a radioactive hazard sign, noting that it contained the material that was taken out of her buttocks.

The documented journey to recovery for the former reality TV show didn’t end with her near 20-minute-long YouTube video as she has continued to showcase her healing process in her Instagram stories.

In making her experience public, Quintero has not escaped criticism. However, she has proudly proclaimed that she is comfortable with her natural booty and beauty. Quintero isn’t the only reality show celeb to have had their butt implants removed. In 2018, K. Michelle also opened up about black market silicone butt injections, through which she had four surgeries.

— Story written by Denieca-Alexia Daniels