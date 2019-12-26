Former Miss Jamaica World Sarah Lawrence celebrates growing family

Former Miss Jamaica World Sarah Lawrence celebrates growing familyThursday, December 26, 2019
|
Messages of congratulations have been pouring out after Miss Jamaica 2006, Dr Sarah Lawrence-Lewis and her husband Noel announced that they were expecting.
Sarah, a medical doctor, broke the news as the family sent out Christmas greetings on Instagram where they were pictured together in pyjamas. However, there was also an empty baby pyjama indicating that a position would soon be filled in short order.Â
In her post, she indicated that it was their first Christmas together as a family in that manner as they only got married in January of this year but also had a message for her unborn child to say this would be only one he or she would miss.
Since then Miss Jamaica Universe 2014 Kaci Fennel has been among the well-wishers issuing congratulations on this latest development in their lives. Sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also took the time out to congratulate them. We too at BUZZ take this opportunity to congratulate you.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy