Former Miss Jamaica World Sarah Lawrence celebrates growing family

Messages of congratulations have been pouring out after Miss Jamaica 2006, Dr Sarah Lawrence-Lewis and her husband Noel announced that they were expecting.

Sarah, a medical doctor, broke the news as the family sent out Christmas greetings on Instagram where they were pictured together in pyjamas. However, there was also an empty baby pyjama indicating that a position would soon be filled in short order.Â

In her post, she indicated that it was their first Christmas together as a family in that manner as they only got married in January of this year but also had a message for her unborn child to say this would be only one he or she would miss.

Since then Miss Jamaica Universe 2014 Kaci Fennel has been among the well-wishers issuing congratulations on this latest development in their lives. Sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also took the time out to congratulate them. We too at BUZZ take this opportunity to congratulate you.