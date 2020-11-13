Former rapper Shyne wins political seat in Belize

Former

rapper Moses ‘Shyne’ Barrow will be sitting in the House of Representatives in

Belize after winning a seat during their recent general election.

Shyne, who was deported to Belize following a 10-year prison sentence in the United States, won the Mesopotamia seat in Belize City during the November 11 election.

“FROM HIP HOP TO THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES!!! Thank you MESOPOTAMIA!!! It is with the greatest humility that I accept this victory for us! We won today,” Shyne said in an Instagram post on Wednesday night.

“This victory is for all those who are just like me in Mesopotamia, Belize and the world over! All those who have taken a fall! All those who have stumbled on their life’s journey.”

Shyne has fallen in the past, as he was behind bars in the United States from 2001 to 2009 after being charged with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment for the part he played in a nightclub shooting involving Diddy.

While in prison he signed a US$3 million deal with Def Jam Records and released his second album, Godfather Buried Alive, that topped Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

He converted to Orthodox Judaism in 2010 after being released from prison and continued to release music.

Now he hopes to inspire others to overcome adversities.

“We all fall! But to get up and walk, run and rise again is the purpose of life! We are all destined to be challenged but we are all capable of overcoming those challenges! My story is testament of human fortitude! We all have what I have! We just have to dig deep within and find it! I hope I inspire everyone to overcome their adversities and find their greatness,” said Shyne, the son of Dean Barrow who served as the Prime Minister of Belize from 2008 until he retired a few days ago.

Shyne also promised to spend the next five years working tirelessly to win the support and trust of those who didn’t vote for him.

But he isn’t the only one from his family who won on Wednesday. His sister, Denise ‘Sista B’ Barrow, won the Queen’s Square constituency.