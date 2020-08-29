Former reality TV star Nicole Richie releases rap album

Former reality TV star Nicole Richie releases rap albumSaturday, August 29, 2020
|
Nicole
Richie has released a rap album. Yes, you read that correctly. The former reality
TV star has released an album called Unearthed, under her alter ego,
Nikki Fre$h.
The album is said to be socially conscious, and she raps about things like recycling, global warming and conservation. It has tracks like Parent Trap, Bee’s Tea and Lil Gems.
“UNEARTHED is out NOW and it’s just like WAP but with crystals and broccoli. #NikkiFresh #Unearthed,” she said in an Instagram post.
The album was released on Friday.
As Nikki Fre$h, 38-year-old Nicole is also doing a bit of comedy.
Quite interesting…
What are your thoughts on Nicole’s new career path? Will you be getting a copy of her album? Let us know in the comments.
