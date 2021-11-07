Former UB40 member, Astro, dies after short illness

Astro, a former and founding member of the legendary British reggae band UB40, has died.

The 64 year old, whose give name is Terence Wilson, died on Saturday after a short illness according to statement put forward by his current band, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro.

The statement read, “we are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world will never be the same without him. We ask you to please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time”.

Astro had left the the original band in 2013 and went on to join up in the new group UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro where they have been performing around the world and was slated to go on in 2022. Ali Campbell, another founding member, had previously left the group in 2008.

UB40, his former band, also paid tribute to the singer following his passing issuing condolences to his family. “RIP ASTRO. We have heard tonight, the sad news that ex-member of UB40, Terence Wilson, better know as Astro, has passed away after a short illness. Our sincere condolences to his family”.

Astro was a member of the legendary band for over thirty years after joining in 1979.

He provided vocals for a number of tracks to include the hit ‘Rat In My Kitchen’ among others.

His death follows on that of former founding member, Brian Travers, who died on August at the age of 62. Travers was more known for his saxophonist skills and as a songwriter for the group.