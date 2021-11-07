Former UB40 member, Astro, dies after short illness

Former UB40 member, Astro, dies after short illnessSunday, November 07, 2021
|
Astro, a former and founding member of the legendary British reggae band UB40, has died.
The 64 year old, whose give name is Terence Wilson, died on Saturday after a short illness according to statement put forward by his current band, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro.
The statement read, “we are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world will never be the same without him. We ask you to please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time”.
Astro had left the the original band in 2013 and went on to join up in the new group UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro where they have been performing around the world and was slated to go on in 2022. Ali Campbell, another founding member, had previously left the group in 2008.
UB40, his former band, also paid tribute to the singer following his passing issuing condolences to his family. “RIP ASTRO. We have heard tonight, the sad news that ex-member of UB40, Terence Wilson, better know as Astro, has passed away after a short illness. Our sincere condolences to his family”.
Astro was a member of the legendary band for over thirty years after joining in 1979.
He provided vocals for a number of tracks to include the hit ‘Rat In My Kitchen’ among others.
His death follows on that of former founding member, Brian Travers, who died on August at the age of 62. Travers was more known for his saxophonist skills and as a songwriter for the group.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy