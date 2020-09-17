Former US President Barack Obama to release memoir in November

Want to know

what it was like being the first black President of the United States? Well, you’re

in luck because Barack Obama will release the first volume of his memoir in November.

The book, A Promised Land, will be released on November 17, two weeks after the presidential election in the country. It is being published by Crown, a division of Penguin Random House.

“There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one,” Obama said via Twitter on Thursday. “In A Promised Land, I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody.”

It is said that volume one of the memoir will look at Obama’s historic rise to the White House and his first term as President.

Obama also promises to give readers a sense of the personal journey he and his wife, Michelle, went through during his time in office.

The 768-page book will be available in 25 languages in markets around the world. It can cost as low as US$17.99 for the digital edition, but the US hardback version will cost US$45. There’s also the option to purchase an audio version, which will cost US$40 for a download or US$65 for a CD.

No release date has been given for volume two of the memoir.