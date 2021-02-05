Former WWE superstar Gabbi Tuft comes out as transgender

Gabbi Tuft is ready to show the world who she is.

Tuft, a former WWE wrestling star, announced she is transgender this week.

“This is me,” she wrote in an Instagram post coming out as transgender. “Unashamed, unabashedly me.”

The former wrestler was active in the WWE from 2009-2012 under the ring name “Tyler Reks.” In 2012, she left WWE fame to spend more time with her wife, Priscilla, and their daughter.

But her post-wrestling life wasn’t always smooth sailing.

“The previous eight months have been some of the darkest of my entire life,” Tuft wrote on Instagram. “The emotional turmoil of being transgender and having to face the world has almost ended me on multiple occasions.”

“However,” she said, “the day I stopped caring about what other people thought, was the day I truly became limitless and allowed my authentic self to come into the light.”

Before retiring in 2014, the former WWE superstar was intimidating opponents in TV events like Raw, SmackDown and Wrestlemania.