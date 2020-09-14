Four types of rice you should try

So BUZZ Fam, you’re probably used to eating brown or white rice. But there are other types of rice out there that are just as delicious, and we dare say even more nutritious.

Black rice

So get into this BUZZ Fam; the black rice is also called the forbidden rice because it used to be reserved for emperors and aristocracy in Ancient China. Pretty high-class stuff right?

The good news is its just as high in its nutritional value and now everyone can have a taste of its deliciousness. This rice variety is abundant in antioxidants and vitamin E and has a slightly nutty flavor, making it a favorite in the GH Nutrition Lab. It also has slightly more fiber and nearly doubles the amount of protein of brown rice

It gets its dark color from an antioxidant pigment known as anthocyanin which is also found in foods like eggplants and blackberries.

Red rice

There is white rice, black rice, so of course, there’d be a red one too right? This nutty-flavored goodness contains anthocyanins, about 1mg of iron which is 6% of the daily value, and 109mg potassium. Try this rice in your stir-fries and curries it will stay separate when cooked. You can also mix it with your brown rice to complement its flavour.

Jade pearl rice

A fluffy yet somewhat sticky texture. A nutty, but also slightly vanilla taste. Infused with bamboo extract, and has a jade-green colour. This short-grain rice is known as jade pearl rice.

The bamboo extract provides a bit of antioxidant, and this variety of rice is also high in manganese and has a decent amount of protein.

Using jade pearl rice in dishes like sushi or poke bowls adds an unexpected but beautiful visual addition to any plate. It’s also commonly used in puddings and rice salads.

Wild rice

Wild rice, isn’t actually rice. It’s actually a semi-aquatic grass typically grown in lakes, marshes, tidal rivers, and bays. But it looks like rice and has a slightly higher protein content than other kinds of rice and whole grains,. It is also an excellent source of several vitamins and minerals.