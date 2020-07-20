Fraser-Pryce says failed drug test is lowest point of her career

Fraser-Pryce says failed drug test is lowest point of her careerMonday, July 20, 2020
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce may be the darling of the track but her rise to
the top of global athletics was not without fault.
The two-time Olympic 100m champion, in an interview with Yendi Phillipps on her YouTube show Odyssey, Untold Journeys with Yendi, said her failed drug test in 2010 was the lowest point of her otherwise sterling career.
“The valley for me was 2011, or 2010, I must say, that’s when I had the pill incident and [it’s] still something that I think it’s there, you can’t escape it,” said Fraser-Pryce.
“You go and you read it, it’s there, it’s part of your story and that’s why it’s so important that you have persons in your corner that keep grounded because sometimes things happen…it just happens and you have to say ‘Wow!’,” said the four-time World 100m champion.
She continued, “We are not immune to disappointments, or failures…you’re not immune to it and I learnt that. It was a low point for me, cause I questioned everything. ‘People will say this about me, they’ll say that’ and I had to rise above it, I had to find the willpower to say ‘Listen, it happened, it’s not who I am’. It’s a part of the story, but it’s not who I am,” adding that she had to go “higher” to get past it.
Fraser-Pryce, saying she could have retreated and that would have been the last anyone heard of her, but instead she used it as a “stepping stone” to push through. Following the ban, she would go on to win eight World Championship medals, including seven gold, and a second Olympic 100m title as well as three silver and a bronze medals.
The 33-year-old sprinter was handed a six-month ban following a positive test for the drug oxycodone a decade ago. At the time, she said the drug was in her system due to a medication she took for a toothache.
See the complete interview with Phillipps below:
