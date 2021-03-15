Fraser-Pryce stars in Nike maternity ad

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is among a select group of female athletes featured in a new Nike maternity commercial.

The ad, entitled “Toughest Athletes”, was released on Sunday and showcases pregnant women and mothers who are redefining what it means to be an athlete.

Shared to the Nike Women Instagram page, the video’s caption states that, “Motherhood looks different for everyone,” adding “But no matter what you do or how you do it, you are the toughest athlete.”

The ad features the Nike maternity line, Nike (M), which was launched in September last year.

The clip asks, “What is an athlete? Someone who moves? Sounds like you.” The narrator continues, “Someone who gets it done, no matter what? You do that. Someone who listens to her body. Also you. Someone who defies gravity. You. Someone who deals with the pain, hits her limit, and pushes past it. Pushing, pushing, pushing. Someone who earns every single win. You, you, you. So can you be an athlete? If you aren’t, no one is.”

Fraser-Pryce returned to the top of global sprinting when she won her fourth World Championship title in the 100m in 2019 after giving birth to her son Zyon.

Also included in the awe-inspiring visual are star athletes and moms/moms-to-be tennis star Serena Williams, who won the Australian Open in 2018 while eight weeks pregnant, and football player Alex Morgan and hurdler Nia Ali, who claimed the sprint hurdles in Doha after giving birth to her second child.