Free at last! Prince Harry and Megan Markle are now financially independent

Awww, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now even richer, well financially independent.

The couple announced that they are officially no longer financially dependent on Harry’s dad, Prince Charles.

According to ABC News, the couple has even repaid the $2.9 million of taxpayers money that was used to renovate their first royal home.

“A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex. This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family,” a statement from the couple read.

In July, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, moved with their son, Archie, to a new home in Santa Barbara, California, after spending a portion of the summer as guests of Tyler Perry in one of his Beverly Hills mansions.