French actress strips naked to protest lockdown on arts industry

French actress strips naked to protest lockdown on arts industrySunday, March 14, 2021
|
French actress Corinne Masiero definitely got everyone’s attention after she stripped naked at the French ‘Oscars’. She was protesting the lack of support for the country’s struggling arts industry which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
CNN reports that 57-year-old Masiero wore a fake donkey skin and a blood stained dress to present the award for the best costume at the prestigious César Awards. But then she shocked the audience when she undressed to reveal “no culture no future” written on her torso, and “give us our art back, Jean” on her back, in a direct address to French Prime Minister Jean Castex.
French cinemas and theaters have been closed since October 30.
