FRESH START: Gospel singer Flavia offers song of encouragement for 2020

Gospel singer Flavia Bradshaw Beswick is continuing her

practice of releasing a new song at the start of each year, with the recent

release of Give You All The Praise.

She embarked on the tradition in January 2019 with her debut song God’s Will.

“The beginning of a new year for many is a chance at a fresh start. Many make New Year’s resolutions with the hopes of achieving new goals or even old ones but with new approaches,” she told BUZZ.

“My reason for wanting to release a song at the beginning of each year is to start individuals off with a reminder to keep God at the centre, as well as to give them a word of encouragement to fall back on when things start to get difficult. This also ensures that I keep consistent with recording and releasing music.”

A blessing

Give You All the Praise was produced by Dale Haslam and precedes her EP slated for release this summer, which she said will host a few collaborations and “promises to be a blessing.”

Bradshaw Beswick is also a teacher at the Montego Bay High School for Girls and vocal instructor at Full Coverage Music School in the ‘second’ city. Though originally from Kingston, she said the move to the west has positively impacted her career.

“I’ve been given the opportunity to minister at Come Celebrate Jesus and Genesis two years in a row, as well as Montego Bay’s annual Christmas tree lighting in 2018, among other events not limited to this region,” she said.

She also performed at Purpose Unleashed – Praisefest in Antigua last year, hosted by Johnmark Wiggan, which she deems a 2019 highlight.

“It warmed my heart to hear the people sing along to Something Good, a collaboration between Johnmark and myself, and God Will,” she said. “To experience firsthand the impact of your ministry across borders is one of the greatest blessings there is,” she told BUZZ.