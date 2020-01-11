FRESH START: Gospel singer Flavia offers song of encouragement for 2020

FRESH START: Gospel singer Flavia offers song of encouragement for 2020Saturday, January 11, 2020
|
Gospel singer Flavia Bradshaw Beswick is continuing her
practice of releasing a new song at the start of each year, with the recent
release of Give You All The Praise.
She embarked on the tradition in January 2019 with her debut song God’s Will.
“The beginning of a new year for many is a chance at a fresh start. Many make New Year’s resolutions with the hopes of achieving new goals or even old ones but with new approaches,” she told BUZZ.
“My reason for wanting to release a song at the beginning of each year is to start individuals off with a reminder to keep God at the centre, as well as to give them a word of encouragement to fall back on when things start to get difficult. This also ensures that I keep consistent with recording and releasing music.”
A blessing
Give You All the Praise was produced by Dale Haslam and precedes her EP slated for release this summer, which she said will host a few collaborations and “promises to be a blessing.”
Bradshaw Beswick is also a teacher at the Montego Bay High School for Girls and vocal instructor at Full Coverage Music School in the ‘second’ city. Though originally from Kingston, she said the move to the west has positively impacted her career.
“I’ve been given the opportunity to minister at Come Celebrate Jesus and Genesis two years in a row, as well as Montego Bay’s annual Christmas tree lighting in 2018, among other events not limited to this region,” she said.
She also performed at Purpose Unleashed – Praisefest in Antigua last year, hosted by Johnmark Wiggan, which she deems a 2019 highlight.
“It warmed my heart to hear the people sing along to Something Good, a collaboration between Johnmark and myself, and God Will,” she said. “To experience firsthand the impact of your ministry across borders is one of the greatest blessings there is,” she told BUZZ.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy