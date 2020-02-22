Friends cast confirm show’s revival

The cast of Friends has confirmed the show is getting a reunion.

Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry – who made up five of the six main characters, with the sixth being played by Matt LeBlanc – have all taken to social media to share a picture of the cast, confirming the popular sitcom is getting a long-awaited reunion, 16 years after the final episode aired in 2004.

Each star also posted the same caption, which simply stated “it’s happening” and tagged their co-stars, and HBO Max.

View this post on Instagram It’s happening. @hbomax @jenniferaniston @courteneycoxofficial @lisakudrow @mleblanc @mattyperry4A post shared by David Schwimmer (@_schwim_) on Feb 21, 2020 at 2:00pm PST

As of the time of writing, it’s not yet known what the reunion will consist of, but the inclusion of the HBO Max Instagram account suggests it will be airing on the upcoming streaming service, which is due to be launched in May this year.

So far, Matt LeBlanc is the only main character from the original series – which ran for a decade from 1994 to 2004 and aired over 200 episodes – not to have posted about the news on his Instagram account.