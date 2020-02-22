Friends cast confirm show’s revival

Friends cast confirm show’s revivalSaturday, February 22, 2020
|
The cast of Friends has confirmed the show is getting a reunion.
Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry – who made up five of the six main characters, with the sixth being played by Matt LeBlanc – have all taken to social media to share a picture of the cast, confirming the popular sitcom is getting a long-awaited reunion, 16 years after the final episode aired in 2004.
Each star also posted the same caption, which simply stated “it’s happening” and tagged their co-stars, and HBO Max.
As of the time of writing, it’s not yet known what the reunion will consist of, but the inclusion of the HBO Max Instagram account suggests it will be airing on the upcoming streaming service, which is due to be launched in May this year.
So far, Matt LeBlanc is the only main character from the original series – which ran for a decade from 1994 to 2004 and aired over 200 episodes – not to have posted about the news on his Instagram account.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy