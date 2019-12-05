‘Frozen 2’ has a hit song, too

‘Frozen 2’ has a hit song, tooThursday, December 05, 2019
|
Fans of
Disney’s hit sequel, Frozen 2, should be pleased to know that the hit song
from the animated movie is now on YouTube.
Into The Unknown, performed by Idina Mezel and Aurora, has already garnered more than five million views on YouTube after just one day and is expected to climb further.
Viewers have taken on to the track, and it is expected to have the same effect as Let It Go, which became a viral hit for the first Frozen movie which was released in 2013.
Disney is now hoping that the track will go viral and in turn increase sales for everything related to Frozen 2, which was released about two weeks ago.
Let It Go generated billions of views and has been sung in 25 different languages. It is uncertain if Frozen 2 will match the box office run of the original Frozen, but it’s doing well so far.
