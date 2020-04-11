FROZEN: Khloe Kardashian freezes eggs for the perfect man

FROZEN: Khloe Kardashian freezes eggs for the perfect manSaturday, April 11, 2020
|
Khloe Kardashian has frozen her eggs in anticipation of the perfect man for whom she would bear a second child.
The 35-year-old reality star has 23-month-old daughter True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. After the two split because of Thompson’s infidelity, Khloe has decided to freeze her eggs so that she can wait for the perfect man before having a second child.
During Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘, Khloe admitted she was apprehensive about freezing her eggs, because she didn’t think she would ever date again and therefore wouldn’t be having more children.
But after telling her best friend Malika Haqq that she wasn’t sure if she wanted a second child, Malika said: “I think you do. While you’re in the unsure phase, why don’t you just freeze your eggs?”
Khloe announced later in the episode she had decided to go through with the process of having her eggs frozen, much to the delight of her mother Kris Jenner. The ‘Revenge Body’ star also insisted she is doing fine on her own, and doesn’t need to date to be happy.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy