FROZEN: Khloe Kardashian freezes eggs for the perfect man

Khloe Kardashian has frozen her eggs in anticipation of the perfect man for whom she would bear a second child.

The 35-year-old reality star has 23-month-old daughter True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. After the two split because of Thompson’s infidelity, Khloe has decided to freeze her eggs so that she can wait for the perfect man before having a second child.

During Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘, Khloe admitted she was apprehensive about freezing her eggs, because she didn’t think she would ever date again and therefore wouldn’t be having more children.

But after telling her best friend Malika Haqq that she wasn’t sure if she wanted a second child, Malika said: “I think you do. While you’re in the unsure phase, why don’t you just freeze your eggs?”

Khloe announced later in the episode she had decided to go through with the process of having her eggs frozen, much to the delight of her mother Kris Jenner. The ‘Revenge Body’ star also insisted she is doing fine on her own, and doesn’t need to date to be happy.