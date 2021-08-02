Fun and laughter at Jamaica’s Olympic camp as Oblique Seville helps Shelly-Ann with her wig

It was fun and laughter in the Jamaican team camp at the Olympics Games in Tokyo recently as Oblique Seville assisted sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce with her wig.

Fraser-Pryce was preparing to run in the 100m final for women and had to get her hair straightened for the event. But she couldn’t do it by herself. So Seville, who made an impressive Olympic debut by qualifying for the men’s 100m semi finals, stepped in to help her.

Seville’s head was used as a mannequin on which Fraser-Pryce straightened her hair.

Seville appeared to be a willing participant but seemingly got cold feet when he saw the cameras. “Yuh ago putt the wif pon mi head and straighten it out?” he asked. This drew laughter from a number of persons who were in the room and includes fellow sprinter Jordan Forte. It was Forte who shared the behind-the-scenes footage on his YouTube channel.

Nevertheless, he sat and allowed Shelly to straighten and adjust her orange and gold wig which later blew in the wind as she came second in the 100m final.

Shelly is known for her collection of hairpieces that have become part of her ensemble, especially when running in high-profile events. She also has a beauty store in Kingston where she sells a variety of hair as well.